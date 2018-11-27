Incoming Nevada governor Sisolak fleshes out transition team

Members include onetime chiefs of staff for two governors: Democrat Richard Bryan (1983-89) and outgoing Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval.

Nevada Governor-elect Steve Sisolak speaks during a Get-Out-The-Vote rally on Friday, November 2, 2018, at First Friday, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

CARSON CITY — Gov.-elect Steve Sisolak fleshed out the remaining members of his transition committee Tuesday, naming 28 people from across Nevada from the realms of business, education, government, health care, labor and law enforcement, in addition to constituency group representatives.

Members include onetime chiefs of staff for two governors: Democrat Richard Bryan (1983-89) and outgoing Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval.

Now fully constituted three weeks after Sisolak defeated Republican Adam Laxalt, the committee will guide the formation of the first Democratic administration in 20 years.

“I have pledged to be a governor for all of Nevada and I have worked to make sure my transition team captures the diversity this state holds,” Sisolak said in a statement.

The governor-elect named the committee’s executive director and top leadership earlier. No date has been set for the committee’s first meeting.

Here are the remaining members:

Nelson Araujo, former Nevada state assemblyman, 2018 secretary of state candidate.

John Bailey, managing partner, Bailey Kennedy lawfirm, Las Vegas.

David Bobzien, Reno city councilman.

Bobbette Bond, policy director, Culinary Health Fund, Las Vegas.

Deisy Castro, DREAMer; special education teacher, Elaine Wynn elementary school, Las Vegas.

Daniel Corona, mayor, West Wendover.

Robert L. “Bob” Crowell, mayor, Carson City.

Gerald Gardner, former chief deputy attorney general, former chief of staff to Gov. Brian Sandoval.

Peter Guzman, president, Latin Chamber of Commerce.

Asha Jones, community advocate and director of government affairs, Community College of Southern Nevada.

Karlos LaSane, regional vice president for government relations/community affairs, Caesars Entertainment Corp.

Duncan Lee, president, RDL Investments Inc.; member, Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce.

Marlene Lockard, former chief of staff, Gov. Richard Bryan.

Joseph Lombardo, sheriff, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Kate Marshall, lieutenant governor-elect.

Rusty McAllister, executive secretary-treasurer, Nevada state AFL-CIO.

Arlan Melendez, chairman, Reno Sparks Indian Colony.

Denice Miller, senior vice president of government affairs, MGM Resorts International.

Thom Reilly, chancellor, Nevada System of Higher Education.

George Togliatti, UNLV professor; former supervisory special agent, FBI; former director, Nevada Department of Public Safety.

Stephanie Tyler, president, AT&T Nevada.

Dr. Tiffany Tyler, CEO, Communities in Schools of Nevada.

Virginia Valentine, president & CEO, Nevada Resort Association.

Mason Van Houweling, CEO, University Medical Center.

Rita Vaswani, vice president & senior relationship manager, Nevada State Bank.

Mario Walther, director, Nevada Bighorns Unlimited.

Jia Mei Wang, branch manager, CrossCountry Mortgage.

Rich Williams, business representative, Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters.

