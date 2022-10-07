Incumbent Assemblywoman Marzola faces challenge from chiropractor in AD-21

Jon S. Petrick, a Henderson chiropractor, will go up against incumbent Elaine Marzola in the Assembly District 21 race in November.

Elaine Marzola and Jon S. Petrick (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Incumbent Democratic Assemblywoman Elaine Marzola is expecting a strong challenge from Jon S. Petrick, a chiropractor, in the Assembly District 21 general election.

Marzola has one legislative term under her belt, having narrowly defeated Republican Cherlyn Arrington in the 2020 general election after the incumbent, Ozzie Fumo, decided to run for a Supreme Court position.

She considers education to be the key issue in the campaign.

“Education saved my life,” Marzola said. “Education is the key to a successful and safe community. That has been my model for as long as I can remember. Having a great school system with excellent teachers is vital to Nevada’s future and for the future of our children.”

A personal injury attorney with a small Henderson firm she founded, Marzola also is concerned with economic issues affecting small businesses.

“There were certain times during the pandemic I thought I was going to have to close my doors,” she said. “Small business owners were severely impacted. I don’t want people to have to choose between paying their rent, feeding their children or putting gas in their car.”

She said she wants to touch lives in the same way former first lady Michelle Obama has, seeing her as a strong woman “who had a lot of tough issues growing up.”

Marzola said she was devastated by the Supreme Court decision on Roe vs. Wade and is an advocate for a woman’s right to choose on abortion and reproductive health issues.

She considers her greatest accomplishment in life was raising her son, now a third-year medical student at the University of Nevada, Reno, as a single mother.

Petrick, a political newcomer, resoundingly defeated two challengers in the Republican primary election.

He views himself as a unifier and communicator out of the mold of former President Ronald Reagan.

“I’m authentic,” Petrick said. “I’m real, I’ve been serving this community as a physician, as a non-profit leader on boards. I’ve asked nothing of the community because I’ve been so blessed. I came from nothing and I am so blessed to be here.”

Petrick pledged to never disparage his opponent, allowing her voter record speak for itself.

“We need to get back to right or wrong, not better or worse,” he said. “I believe our purpose is for us to provide freedom for the people of Nevada and I’m going to Carson City to see that they get it.”

Petrick views himself as “a wrecking ball” and wants to be “the Conor McGregor of the Legislature.”

As a chiropractor, Petrick’s top priority is for health care. He views the prevention of disease as the cure for the health care system’s woes.

Petrick wants to encourage the development of local businesses and making Nevada a corporate destination for business by improving the state’s tax structure and implementing sensible zoning laws.

He also said he has a six-year plan to move the state’s education system from last place among states to the mid-level through re-evaluating existing programs and making better spending decisions.

“I will never vote for a tax until we audit and address spending, ever,” he said. “It makes no business sense as a business person, and it makes no business sense as a legislator to vote for a tax or say there is no money for something until we have a legitimate audit.”

