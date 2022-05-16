Incumbent Kasama draws challenger in GOP primary

Heidi Kasama is running for a second term in Assembly District 2, which covers west Las Vegas.

Heidi Kasama, Republican candidate for Assembly District 2 in the 2022 primary. (Heidi Kasama)

An incumbent assemblywoman is hoping to see local businesses receive more support in the upcoming legislative session.

Heidi Kasama is running for a second term in Assembly District 2, which covers west Las Vegas. The managing broker at Berkshire Hathaway said she would like to see more of the health care field interested in moving to Las Vegas.

“We’re called the medical desert,” she said. “Why can’t we become the medical Mecca? Support policies that encourage additional health care workers to come to our state. There’s onerous regulations with the licensing boards hampering people from coming to the state.”

Kasama, a mother of five grown daughters and a former certified public accountant in Washington, said she is hoping to see fewer regulations placed on businesses.

“I’m concerned with what I felt was a very anti-business climate,” she said. “Businesses are what we need to keep our economy running.”

Kasama is running against Erin Gomez, a Las Vegas native and mother of two Clark County School District students.

“I represent the parents who are frustrated with Nevada’s failing education system,” Gomez wrote on her website. “I also represent the many families in our city who appreciate and support our first line response community which includes the health community however I want to pass legislation that keeps parental rights in the hands of parents not government.”

Gomez declined multiple requests for an interview.

