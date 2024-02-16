Individual convicted of felony cleared to work in cannabis industry

A person convicted of a felony will now be able to work in the state’s cannabis industry after state regulators approved their application Thursday.

A woman convicted of a felony will now be able to work in the state’s cannabis industry after state regulators approved her application Thursday.

Cannabis Compliance Board members unanimously approved Janice Hind-Padilla’s petition to be allowed to work in the state cannabis industry, making her the first person to benefit from a law passed during the 2023 legislative session.

Board Chair Adriana Guzmán Fralick said the historic moment is part of “many things we have to right.”

“It all comes down to getting individuals back to work and not having their past come back to haunt them, especially if it’s related to cannabis,” she said.

Through Senate Bill 277, individuals with certain prior felony convictions are able to petition the board to be licensed to work in the state cannabis business.

Previously, the board was prohibited from issuing a cannabis license or registration card to anyone convicted of an excluded felony offense. The board is now allowed to grant the exemption if it won’t pose a threat to public safety or negatively impact the state’s cannabis industry, according to the law.

The board’s approval was applauded by Nevada Cannabis Association Executive Director Layke Martin.

“We applaud this significant vote by the Board, and we appreciate Senator Harris’s work in sponsoring SB 277, which will expand opportunities for employment in Nevada’s cannabis industry while ensuring that public safety remains the first priority,” Martin said in a statement.

Hind-Padilla, who had called into the hearing, tearfully thanked members after the vote. The nature of her felony conviction and city of residence was not disclosed.

State Sen. Dallas Harris did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

