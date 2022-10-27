57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Nevada

Internet outage KOs DMV office in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2022 - 9:27 am
 
Because of an internet outage, the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle’s Henderson office is u ...
Because of an internet outage, the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle’s Henderson office is unable to process transactions Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, the agency reported on its Twitter account. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco3

Because of an internet outage, the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle’s Henderson office is unable to process transactions Thursday, the agency reported on its Twitter account.

In addition, all DMV offices will be closed Friday and Saturday in observance of Nevada Day.

The DMV offices in Henderson and Las Vegas each serve about 900 customers per day.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Polls show close races for Nevada governor, U.S. Senate
Polls show close races for Nevada governor, U.S. Senate
2
Family Court judge, public defender contend for seat on Court of Appeals
Family Court judge, public defender contend for seat on Court of Appeals
3
How has Joe Lombardo’s stance on abortion laws shifted?
How has Joe Lombardo’s stance on abortion laws shifted?
4
Trio of lawyers seeking District Court Department 17 seat
Trio of lawyers seeking District Court Department 17 seat
5
Attorney challenging appointed judge in Department 11
Attorney challenging appointed judge in Department 11
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Job seekers visit booths during the Spring Job Fair at the Las Vegas Convention Center Friday, ...
5 things to know about Nevada’s economy
By / RJ

David Schmidt, chief economist for the State of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, gave a presentation on the state of Nevada’s economy. Here’s five takeaways.

A trio of Republicans who ruffled feathers by endorsing Democratic incumbent Attorney General A ...
Republican trio sues GOP director for defamation
By / RJ

Amy Tarkanian, Elliot Malin and Jason Guinasso — all of whom endorsed Democratic incumbent Attorney General Aaron Ford for re-election — are suing the executive director of the Nevada Republican Party for defamation.