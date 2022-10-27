Internet outage KOs DMV office in Henderson

Because of an internet outage, the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle’s Henderson office is unable to process transactions Thursday.

Because of an internet outage, the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle’s Henderson office is unable to process transactions Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, the agency reported on its Twitter account. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco3

Because of an internet outage, the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle’s Henderson office is unable to process transactions Thursday, the agency reported on its Twitter account.

In addition, all DMV offices will be closed Friday and Saturday in observance of Nevada Day.

The DMV offices in Henderson and Las Vegas each serve about 900 customers per day.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.