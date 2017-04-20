Investigation finds that 3 non-citizens voted in Nevada’s 2016 election

Barbara Cegavske speaks to the Las Vegas Review-Journal editorial board on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2014. (Mark Damon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, seen in 2016. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

CARSON CITY — Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, responding Wednesday for details on allegations of Nevada voter fraud, said her office obtained evidence that three non-citizens voted in Clark County in last year’s election.

Her pronouncement comes after the Republican secretary of state on Friday sent a letter to the head of the Department of Motor Vehicles, claiming voter registration procedures at the DMV led to non-citizens being allowed to illegally register to vote.

Cegavske said the DMV should “cease” providing registration applications to people who do not have paperwork proving citizenship.

That drew pushback from DMV Director Terri Albertson as well as Gov. Brian Sandoval. Both said the DMV is required under federal law to provide registration applications to people who renew or apply for a driver’s license and the DMV acts solely as a conduit in the process. Under procedures, information is then passed on to election officials to verify eligibility to vote.

In a press release Wednesday, Cegavske said her office in March obtained from the DMV a list of just over 100 people statewide who presented evidence of non-citizenship and completed a voter registration application.

Of those, it was determined that 21 voted, though there is only evidence that three non-citizens in Clark County illegally registered and cast a ballot.

Kent Alexander, spokesman for the secretary of state’s office, said investigators are not looking at the other 18, though he declined to provide specifics.

“Given the early stages of this investigation, it is inappropriate for us to comment further,” Cegavske said in a press statement. “We anticipate we will have additional information about the investigation in the next few months.”

