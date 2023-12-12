Investigation into ‘fake elector’ scheme lengthy, AG Ford says

Six Republican electors who participated in sending fake electoral certificates declaring Donald Trump the winner of the state’s 2020 election were indicted recently.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford addresses the media at the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The investigation against Nevada’s “fake electors” has been ongoing for years, according to Attorney General Aaron Ford.

During a news conference Tuesday — nearly a week after six Republicans were indicted by a grand jury for submitting fake electoral certificates in 2020 — Ford gave more information on the timetable of the state’s investigation and why the indictments came long after other states’ attorneys general had charged their own electors.

He said his office has taken the time to ensure it gathered sufficient facts and evidence to pursue charges, which are a culmination of a long and careful investigation into the actions of the fake electors.

“I know there are those who wish I had acted sooner, but as any good lawyer or investigator knows, you act at the exact pace you need to act,” Ford said. “I don’t value speed over thoroughness, especially when it comes to law and ensuring justice.”

Last week Nevada’s six Republican electors were indicted by a grand jury and charged with offering a false instrument for filing and uttering forged documents. In 2020, they had submitted fake electoral certificates declaring Donald Trump the winner of the Silver State, despite his losing by more than 30,000 votes.

The six Nevadans who were charged are Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald, Clark County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Law, Republican National Committeeman Jim DeGraffenreid, Nevada GOP Vice Chairman Jim Hindle III, Shawn Meehan and Eileen Rice.

Republicans in other battleground states submitted similar documents, allegedly as part of a larger Trump-backed strategy across the country to keep the 45th president in power. Attorneys general in those other states pursued charges such as forgery, racketeering or making false statements.

Michigan’s attorney general, for instance, pressed felony charges in July, and Georgia’s fake electors were indicted in August. Ford, however, had kept his cards close to his chest about what action he would take.

“I don’t feel compelled to justify the length of my investigation,” he said. “My prosecutors and my investigators have worked diligently to ensure that we have facts and evidence to support the elements … of the crimes that were prosecuted. We’re not comparing our case to any other state.”

Ford also addressed the testimony he gave in May at the Legislature in favor of Senate Bill 133, which would have criminalized future fake electors. He had said that there was no statute addressing fake electors’ actions or a statute that criminalizes, the attorney general explained Tuesday.

He did not say during that testimony, however, that there were not applicable laws that address the Republican electors’ conduct, Ford said Tuesday.

At the time of that testimony, his office already had an investigation open on whether the elements of offering a false instrument for filing and uttering a false instrument could be met based on the evidence it had.

Ford said the investigation remains ongoing, and the arraignment for the six electors is scheduled for Monday.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.