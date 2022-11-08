‘It’s important that our voice is heard’: Voters head to polls

Residents can visit any of 125 voting centers set up in schools, community centers and parking lots across the valley to vote in person or drop off their mail-in ballots until 7 p.m.

Polling places across Clark County opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday ahead of a cold, possibly rainy Election Day.

Residents can visit any of 125 voting centers, set up in schools, community centers and parking lots across the valley, to vote in person or drop off their mail-in ballots until 7 p.m.

Clark County data showed more than 194,000 voters participated in early voting over the last two weeks in Clark County.

Outside Fay Galloway Elementary School minutes before the polls opened, a dozen voters stood in line, eager to cast their ballot while the line was short.

“I feel the most change you have in voting is starting where you live,” said Mallory Titterington, 32.

The school, which is located on Skyline Road in Henderson, held a staff development day Tuesday, opening the student drop-off area for voters to park.

Steve Nieto, 53, chose to vote on Election Day to support his 22-year-old daughter, who also was voting.

“I don’t like the direction we’re going in as a country so it’s important to vote,” Nieto said.

Nieto said he would like to see local politicians combat rising inflation and place more attention on homelessness. Nieto was briefly homeless after serving in the army during both Gulf Wars.

Chuck Childs, 73, said he has not missed an election since he turned 18.

“I would like to see the economy turned around,” the lifelong Henderson resident said Tuesday morning.

Rodney Gardner, 77, and his wife Theresa Gardner, 73, said they considered it their duty to protect the Constitution from politicians they felt may try to change it.

“The Constitution says the people have the power over the government and the government lies with the people,” Rodney Gardner said. “The state gives power to the federal government, and I believe our current administration has that upside down.”

Rodney Gardner served in the Navy, fighting in Vietnam from 1967 to 1970, before working in Utah and Wisconsin schools. His wife, Theresa Gardner, spent 20 years working in city, state and county government, most recently as a deputy treasurer in Tooele County, Utah before retiring.

“We’re patriots,” Theresa Gardner said. “My ancestors served under Washington, and I’m here to save the Constitution. Everyone has a vote and they should use it.”

By 9 a.m., less than 20 people had voted at Doolittle Community Center on the Historic Westside.

“There should have been a line,” said Ethelvert Spates, 71, emphasizing the need for people to vote.

Spates said he wanted to see elected officials combat rising rent costs and homelessness in the Historic Westside, where he lives.

“The homeless problem has never been this bad,” he said.

Luis Planas, 78, dropped off his mail-in ballot and was back in his car within two minutes of arriving at the community center.

“I voted Democrat all the way down the ballot,” he said proudly. “ I think the country needs my support, my vote.”

Raynell Childs said her mother, who died last year, emphasized to her the importance of educated voting.

“Overall, it’s important that our voice is heard,” the 36-year-old Childs said. “There’s so much going on and they’re trying to take away our rights.”

Childs said she worried about women’s rights, including abortion protections, being taken away.

“I brought my kids with me,” she said, gesturing to her car. “I wanted to make sure that they understand how important voting is.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.