It’s time for Nevada’s presidential primary. Here’s what you need to know

The day of the presidential preference primary has arrived. Here’s some information on where to go and how to vote.

Voting for the Nevada primary election takes place at Veterans Memorial Leisure Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Las Vegas.

This week Nevadans will choose who they’d like to see as the major parties’ presidential candidates in November, a matchup that is looking more like it will be a repeat of the 2020 race.

The presidential preference primary — where Democratic voters will choose between President Joe Biden, author Marianne Williamson, Jason Palmer and others — will be held Tuesday. The one week of early voting saw more than 93,000 Democrats vote in the primary, mostly through mail ballots.

Republicans’ nominating process will take place two days later in the Nevada Republican Party’s caucus in which former President Donald Trump and lesser known candidate Ryan Binkley are participating. Nevada Republicans can also vote in the state-run primary, although the candidates signed up for that will not receive any delegates to the national convention.

Supporters of Republican candidate Nikki Haley, who decided not to pay the $55,000 fee to enter the caucus, have expressed going to vote for her in the primary, even though it won’t count toward any delegates. Some supporters of Trump have said they will vote for “none of these candidates” in the primary, and then go vote in the Thursday caucus. Nearly 58,000 Republicans have participated in early voting.

Tuesday’s election will cover just the presidential primary; a primary in June will decide parties’ candidates for races like the U.S. Senate, House of Representatives and Nevada Legislature.

Where to go to the polls

Nevadans registered either as a Democrat or Republican can vote at any of 127 polling locations in Clark County before 7 p.m. when the polls close. To find the nearest or most convenient polling location, voters can visit the county’s election’s department voter centers index. There’s also a full list on the county’s website.

The voter centers index will also show the wait times for polling locations, so voters can know how long the lines are.

Voters can drop off their completed mail ballot at any of the sites if they don’t want to vote in person. If they do want to vote there, they can either bring their mail ballot and surrender it at the voting site, or sign an affirmation that they are not voting twice in the same election.

How it works

Voters’ eligibility and signature will be verified before being allowed to vote at the polling sites, according to Clark County’s election department. Their check-in signature will be compared to the signature on file with the department to confirm their identity. The department suggests bringing a picture ID just in case.

The computers at each of the polling locations connect to the department’s centralized voter registration files, and a voter’s record will be updated at the time of voting. After verifying a person’s identity, the clerk will give them a card to activate the voting machine. The voter will then proceed to the machine to vote and will insert the card. After they’re done, they return the card to the clerk.

When results are expected

Counties will begin posting unofficial results after polls close at 7 p.m., and results are expected to be posted on the Silver State Election website as they come in. Clark County posts election results on its website as the votes are tabulated.

The official final election results will be complete after county commissioners complete the canvass of the votes by the 10th day after the election.

On Tuesday night, Biden’s campaign is holding a primary night celebration and volunteer appreciation event, where Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford will be present.

Information for caucuses

Republican voters who want to participate in the Thursday caucuses must visit the Nevada GOP’s website to find out the correct precinct location.

All precinct locations will have a uniform start time of 5 p.m. on Thursday. Voters must show their ID to vote, and paper ballots will be used, although there will be a drop-and-go feature for people to cast their vote and leave.

The Nevada Republican Party expects to count and publish the results of the caucuses that same night. Most precinct locations will be open until 7:30 p.m., although some will close at 7 p.m.

