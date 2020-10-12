86°F
Ivanka Trump campaigns in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2020 - 11:27 am
 

Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s elder daughter and senior adviser, is campaigning for her father’s re-election Monday at Legends Ranch in Las Vegas.

Trump is expected to address an audience of about 60 people at 11:30 a.m. She will be joined on stage by former White House deputy press secretary and current campaign spokesman Hogan Gidley.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter. Staff reporter Katelyn Newberg contributed to this story.

