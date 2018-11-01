Ivanka Trump works to boost Dean Heller in Reno campaign stop

Trump and Heller worked together during the push for tax reform last year, specifically on doubling the Child Tax Credit from $1,000 to $2,000 per child.

RENO — Ivanka Trump made a quick stop in Northern Nevada on Thursday to support Republican Sen. Dean Heller in his re-election bid.

Speaking to several dozen Republican campaign volunteers in Reno, the first daughter praised Heller for his work on workforce development and for his part in crafting and helping push the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act last fall.

“Sen. Heller is a doer,” she said.

Ivanka Trump and Heller worked together during the push for tax reform last year, specifically on doubling the Child Tax Credit from $1,000 to $2,000 per child.

The president’s daughter has not been particularly active on the campaign trail this cycle, but she said she added the stop in Reno for Heller, who is being challenged by Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen, because she has been impressed with his work in Washington. Trump is also scheduled to stump for Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in Des Moines on Friday.

“I don’t make too many stops, but I wanted to make this one,” she said.

The quick visit marks the second time this week that one of President Donald Trump’s children has visited the Silver State to stump for Republicans during the second week of early voting in the state. Eric Trump and his wife Lara visited Las Vegas on Monday to boost 4th Congressional District candidate Cresent Hardy.

Donald Trump Jr. will make it a presidential trio Friday when he makes four campaign stops in Reno, Carson City, Pahrump and Las Vegas. Tickets and information for those events can be found here.

Meanwhile, Sen. Kamala Harris,D-Calif., who may run for president in 2020, held a pair of campaign events for Democrats in Reno Thursday. Harris will also be in Las Vegas on Friday for four events to boost Democrats up and down the ballot in Nevada, including one that will also feature late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.