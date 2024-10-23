56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada

J.D. Vance to deliver remarks in Las Vegas today

Ohio Senator J.D. Vance delivers remarks during a rally at Liberty High School on Tuesday, July ...
Ohio Senator J.D. Vance delivers remarks during a rally at Liberty High School on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Former President Bill Clinton greets attendees after speaking during a Harris-Walz campaign sto ...
Bill Clinton stumps for Harris, Rosen ahead of Nov. 5 election
Former President Barack Obama speaks on behalf of the Harris-Walz campaign at Cheyenne High Sch ...
Nevada sees flurry of visits from candidates, surrogates ahead of election
A voter casts their ballot during early voting Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at the Silverado Ranch ...
Over 180,000 Nevadans voted so far in the 2024 election
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, left, stands next to Nevada State Senate Majority Leader Nicole Canni ...
CCSD’s projected budget shortfall targeted by Nevada lawmakers
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2024 - 7:30 am
 

Republican Vice presidential nominee Sen. J.D. Vance will speak at a rally this morning in Las Vegas as the Nov. 5 election enters the final stages.

The Ohio senator’s rally, which will take place at Treasure Island, comes just days after early voting starting and a day before former President Donald Trump is expected to rally supporters at the Thomas & Mack Center. Vance is expected to talk at 10 a.m. about housing and the economy, according to his campaign.

“Nevada voters know only a return to President Trump’s successful economic policies will restore the American Dream, defeat inflation, bring down mortgage rates, and make purchasing a home more affordable,” the campaign wrote in a statement. “In November, Nevada voters will flock to the ballot box in support of President Trump and his vision to Make America Affordable Again.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X>

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES