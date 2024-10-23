J.D. Vance to deliver remarks in Las Vegas today

Over 180,000 Nevadans voted so far in the 2024 election

Republican Vice presidential nominee Sen. J.D. Vance will speak at a rally this morning in Las Vegas as the Nov. 5 election enters the final stages.

The Ohio senator’s rally, which will take place at Treasure Island, comes just days after early voting starting and a day before former President Donald Trump is expected to rally supporters at the Thomas & Mack Center. Vance is expected to talk at 10 a.m. about housing and the economy, according to his campaign.

“Nevada voters know only a return to President Trump’s successful economic policies will restore the American Dream, defeat inflation, bring down mortgage rates, and make purchasing a home more affordable,” the campaign wrote in a statement. “In November, Nevada voters will flock to the ballot box in support of President Trump and his vision to Make America Affordable Again.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X>