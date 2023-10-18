Jacky Rosen adds $2.7M to campaign war chest

With a little more than one year until the November 2024 election, Sen. Jacky Rosen reported a nearly $9 million war chest as Republican opponents take aim.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., speaks to the media after a Senate Democratic policy luncheon, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., leads a press conference in August 2023 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In what is anticipated to be a highly watched Senate race in the fall of 2024, Sen. Jacky Rosen’s campaign added funds to her war chest in the third quarter as her Republican challengers fought to catch up.

Rosen added more than $2.7 million to her war chest of nearly $9 million between July 1 and Sept. 30, putting her in a better position than her Democratic colleague Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was at this point in the 2022 election cycle. Although the senior senator raised $3.12 million in the third quarter of 2021, Cortez Masto had $8.3 million on hand. She won her re-election by about 8,000 votes in November 2022.

Rosen raised more than her Republican challengers — who will go toe-to-toe in June 2024 — combined. Army veteran Sam Brown, who has the support of national Republican leaders and announced his second bid for the Senate in July, raised the most with nearly $1.2 million and has about $900,000 in cash on hand, according to campaign finance reports.

More recently announced candidates like dermatologist and former Ambassador to Iceland Jeff Gunter raised $416,000 and reported $319,000 on hand, while retired Air Force Lt. Col. Tony Grady raised about $129,000. Former Assemblyman Jim Marchant, who announced his Senate bid in May, reported raising $74,000 with $36,000 on hand at the end of the reporting period.

Although the 2024 Senate election is more than a year away, individuals and organizations have been sending donations to their favorite candidates. Rosen, the only Jewish woman in the Senate and the co-founder and co-chair of the Senate Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Anti-Semitism and the Abraham Accords caucus, received about $74,000 from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee in July.

Brown’s super political action committee Duty First Nevada, which he had started to help support Republican candidates after his failed 2022 Senate bid, received $2 million from David Duffield, chief executive of software company PeopleSoft, according to campaign finance reports.

Congressional races

Out of Nevada’s congressional incumbents, Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford raised the most between July 1 and Sept. 30 with about $730,000, bringing his war chest to almost $1.2 million. Republican David Flippo, who hopes to oust Horsford in November 2024, raised nearly $400,000. Former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee did not have any funds to report, as he announced his congressional bid at the beginning of October.

Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., reported $1.13 million on hand after raising nearly $500,000 in the quarter. Her Republican opponents, Heidi Kasama, Drew Johnson and Elizabeth Helgelien raised around $337,000, $38,000, and $48,000 respectively.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., raised $122,000 and has $441,000 cash on hand. That’s less than one of her Republican challengers, Flemming Larsen, who raised $273,000 and has $961,500 stockpiled. Longtime Rep. Mark Amodei, with no challengers so far, raised about $78,000 and has $324,000 on hand.

Political parties

Between July 1 and Sept. 30, the Clark County Republican Central committee reported to the secretary of state that it raised $1,500, bringing its cumulative total since the beginning of the year to around $4,000. The committee has had about $15,000 in expenses since the beginning of the year.

The Clark County Democratic Party and the Nevada Republican Party had not submitted a third quarter reports as of Tuesday. Expense reports are not required to be filed quarterly in non-election years, according to the secretary of state’s office.

The Nevada State Democratic Party, which gained new leaders in March 2023, raised $165,000 between July 1 and Sept. 30 and reported having a total of $423,500. The biggest contributors include Caesar’s Enterprise Services LLC, Wynn Resorts, Nevada Power and Local Union 357. That is a large bump since 2022, when it reported raising about $63,000 between that same time period in 2022 and having close to $200,000 total.

