Jacky Rosen recovering from wrist surgery after fall in Las Vegas

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., missed the Senate votes to end the government shutdown on Thursday because she is recovering from surgery after injuring her wrist during a Martin Luther King celebration in Las Vegas.

Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen missed the Senate votes to end the government shutdown on Thursday because she is recovering from surgery after injuring her wrist during a Martin Luther King celebration in Las Vegas.

“Senator Rosen regrets that she was not able to travel to Washington, D.C. this week for votes. She is at home in Las Vegas following doctor’s orders, recovering from an injury she sustained during the MLK parade this past Monday in Las Vegas,” Rosen spokesman Jorge Silva said. “The Senator is in good spirits and looks forward to returning to work next week.”

Rosen, 61, injured her right wrist when she fell during the parade.

The competing bills each needed 60 votes to pass. The GOP measure had the support of 50 senators and the Democrats’ bill received 62 votes. Rosen said that had she been present, she would have voted yes on the Democrat-sponsored bill and no on the Republican-backed bill.

Contact Rob Johnson at rjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @Editor_RJ_ on Twitter.