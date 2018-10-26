Jacky Rosen’s goal in politics: make the world a better place

Jacky Rosen’s philosophy in life is best described by two words: Tikkun Olam.

Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., prepares before a U.S. Senate debate against Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, Pool)

The Jewish concept is defined by acts of kindness to repair or improve the world, including fighting for social justice and for those who are less fortunate. And it’s these principles that have brought Rosen this far in life — and politics.

“Both my faith and my upbringing were a big part of my decision to take on this race because I believe it’s our responsibility to leave this world a better place than how we found it,” Rosen said. “And right now we need to do more to help Nevada’s hardworking families succeed and make ends meet.”

The Democratic congresswoman was thrust into the national spotlight after announcing her bid against U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, the only Republican running for re-election in a state won by Hillary Clinton in 2016. Flipping the Nevada seat is critical if Democrats want to win back the Senate or stop Republicans from expanding their 51-49 majority.

But for Rosen, the decision to give up her House seat after less than one term was personal. She’s lived in the Silver State for 40 years, she said, and wants to improve the world for her 22-year-old daughter and the next generation of Nevadans.

When she travels across the state, Rosen eagerly shakes hands with people, wrapping her hands around theirs, and asks them the same pointed question: “What keeps you up at night?”

The answers vary: Spiking health care premiums, stagnant wages, the rapidly rising cost-of-living, to name a few. Rosen said she takes those stories back to Washington to advocate for policies to reduce the anxiety, expand economic opportunity and improve people’s lives.

Tikkun Olam.

From the synagogue to Congress

Rosen served as president of the Congregation Ner Tamid for three years before running for Congress in 2016, her first foray into politics. Rosen never thought she’d be a politician: She was the first in her family to graduate from college, waiting tables to pay the bills. She went on to work as a computer programmer in the male-dominated tech industry before she was elected to Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District.

Rabbi Sanford Akselra said Rosen sought his advice before she ran.

“It was a little bit out of the box at first,” said Akselra, who’s led the Congregation Ner Tamid for three decades, officiated Rosen’s marriage and is her daughter’s godfather. “She wasn’t a career politician, she wasn’t an attorney. I thought about it a long time. I knew she had the strength of character, mind and heart.”

Akselra said he thought about Rosen’s accomplishments at the synagogue.

And I said, ‘You know what, Jacky? Go for it,’” Akselra said. “I think you’d make a great congresswomen.”

Working together

Rosen said her life experiences have shaped how she thinks about legislation, adding that lawmakers need to “value one another and treat each other with respect.” She is an original member of the Problem Solvers Caucus in Congress to work on bipartisan legislation.

The division in Washington makes it difficult to make “meaningful progress for Nevadans in the minority at a time of extreme partisanship,” Rosen said.

“There is so much gridlock and dysfunction in Washington, but I’ve formed friendships in my own caucus and across the aisle and gotten to work on issues I care deeply about,” Rosen said. “I have progressive values, but I also believe the way to get things done is through listening and working across party lines to find consensus and common ground.”

Rosen said progress is being made every day in the Silver State, and she hopes to invest in the state’s education system, pass immigration reform that secures the border while providing pathways to citizenship and expand access to affordable health care coverage.

“As a caregiver for my parents and in-laws when they got older and had health problems, I learned the importance of quality health care and why we must protect vital programs like Social Security and Medicare,” Rosen said.

In addition to teaching the Jewish values that guide her life, Rabbi Akselra left Rosen with another piece of advice as she embarked on the path that could lead her to the U.S. Senate.

“I told her to keep good notes,” the rabbi said. “Because ‘Jacky, when you win, this is going to make a great movie.’”

Contact Ramona Giwargis at rgiwargis@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4538. Follow @RamonaGiwargis on Twitter.