Jauregui seeking third term in Assembly District 41

Three candidates are competing to represent Assembly District 41, which covers parts of the southwest Las Vegas Valley including Enterprise, Paradise and Henderson. The district is currently represented by Democratic Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, who is serving her third-term and is running for re-election. Meanwhile, Republican Paul Bodine and Libertarian Sean McNamara are also vying to represent the district.

Sandra Jauregui

Sandra Jauregui said her motivation for running again is the same reason that prompted her to first run for office — opportunity.

“I’m the daughter of two immigrants from Mexico and now a Nevada assemblywoman,” Jauregui said. “I think that’s an opportunity every Nevada family should have. I think making sure that opportunity is still available to our state — that’s what really motivated me to run for office.”

Jauregui, who was elected to an open seat in 2016, said her first session in 2017 was a learning experience. But since then, she has been able to navigate the process and build relationships with key stakeholders.

Known as a leading advocate for better gun safety, Jauregui said she will continue to champion initiatives that will protect Nevadans and create safe communities. She also believes access to democracy is key and cited Assembly Bill 321, which cemented the state’s vote-by-mail reforms.

While Jauregui is on her third-term, she said there’s still work to be done and that experience helps her to look at how issues have been addressed in the past and how it may be approached differently in the future.

“I think as a legislator you’re always learning. If you’re not, then that’s a problem,” she said.

Paul Bodine

Paul Bodine credits his morning prayers for making him consider a run for office.

“Every morning part of my prayer says, ‘Thank you that we live in this country. That we have freedom and opportunities to pursue our dreams and goals and to protect and preserve those freedoms and opportunities for the next generation,’” Bodine said. “I just started feeling like, ‘Wait a minute, I’m praying this and I’m not doing anything about it.’”

The sales and marketing director said he recently became more involved in politics, though he has worked as a poll worker for several elections.

Asked which political figure he most admires, Bodine said Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis but settled on Winston Churchill, mentioning that he’s currently reading Churchill’s biography by the late British historian Martin Gilbert.

“He’s influential and impressive to me in terms of a politician and a person overall,” he said.

Bodine admits that he’s not sure how he would work with Democratic leaders if he, as a Republican, were in the minority. But he emphasized that his focus wouldn’t be to only follow Republican leadership, adding that he’d try to be independent enough “to work with the majority and (get) things that will benefit the majority of Nevadans.”

Sean McNamara

McNamara did not supply contact information to Clark County.

