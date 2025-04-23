Jim Marchant announces Nevada congressional bid

Former Assemblyman and failed 2024 U.S. Senate candidate Jim Marchant announced he is running for Congress in Rep. Dina Titus’ district.

Jim Marchant has announced plans to run against U.S. Rep. Dina Titus in 2026. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Republican Assemblyman and perennial candidate Jim Marchant announced he is running for Congress in longtime Democratic Rep. Dina Titus’ district.

“I’m running to bring strong, conservative leadership to Washington — to fight for our freedoms, secure our borders, support law enforcement, and always put America FIRST,” he wrote in a Tuesday post on X.

Marchant, a businessman who started three technology companies, previously ran for U.S. Senate to usurp Sen. Jacky Rosen in 2024, but he did not make it out of the primary, losing to Republican Sam Brown and receiving 6.5 percent of the votes.

In 2022, he ran for secretary of state, campaigning on election integrity. He vowed to reform Nevada’s election system by doing away with mail-in ballots, implementing voter ID and cleaning up voter rolls. He cast doubt on the results of the primary, even though he won, but he lost the general election to Democrat Cisco Aguilar by more than 23,000 votes.

Marchant has been a prominent election denier since 2020 when he lost his bid for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District against Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford, claiming that like President Donald Trump, he was also a “victim of election fraud.”

He stood alongside six Nevada Republicans in December 2020 who signed fake electoral certificates claiming Trump won Nevada, although he lost to Biden by about 30,000 votes.

In 2021 Marchant organized the America First Secretary of State Coalition with a goal to elect “America First” secretaries of state to “achieve voter integrity and counter and reverse electoral fraud.”

