Joe Biden backs Susie Lee’s House bid in Nevada

Democrat Susie Lee nabbed a major early endorsement from former Vice President Joe Biden in her bid to replace Rep. Jacky Rosen in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District.

Susie Lee is a Democratic candidate for Nevada's 3rd Congressional District. (Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @DanJClarkPhoto

“What we need in Washington today are public servants who will work to find common ground and get things done for the American people. Susie Lee is one of those people,” Biden said in a statement announcing the endorsement. “Like me, Susie grew up in a working-class family, and like me, Susie benefited from the opportunities this country gave families like ours. Now, Susie has dedicated her life to providing those opportunities for today’s kids, and she has the results to back it up.

“At the end of the day, whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat, we all want the same things for our kids: good health care, an education that opens the door to a bright future and a fair shot at getting ahead. Washington needs more problem-solvers like Susie Lee, and I am proud to endorse her for U.S. Congress,” Biden’s statement added.

Republicans wasted little time attacking the endorsement.

“Jet-setting Susie Lee has nothing in common with voters in CD3, and surrounding herself with the who’s who of Democrat elites obviously isn’t going to help,” said Keelie Broom, spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee operations in Nevada. “Lee is clearly more concerned about rubbing elbows in the most exclusive Democrat circles than with understanding Nevadan values, and voters in CD3 deserve better.”

More ad buys

It may be nearly eight months away from election night in November, but national groups are lining up multimillion-dollar ad buys.

Just a week after a super PAC announced an early $2.7 million ad buy for this fall to support Democratic Congressional candidates, a group hoping to elect Democratic governors says its planning a multimillion-dollar fall ad blitz in the Silver State as well.

“Nevadans deserve a governor who will grow the economy, protect health care and stand up to the chaos coming out of Washington, D.C.,” the Democratic Governors Association’s executive director, Elisabeth Pearson, said in a press release. “This ad buy is part of an unprecedented financial investment to redistricting and marks the next step in the DGA’s aggressive plan to elect more Democratic governors around the country. Democrats are on offense this year, and the DGA is fully committed to winning in Nevada.”

Last month, the Democratic Governors Association named Nevada as one of its top targets for 2018. Others include Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan, Maine, Florida, Pennsylvania and Colorado.

Events and endorsements

Amy Vilela, a Democrat running for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, was endorsed by the National Nurses United, the largest organization of registered nurses in the country.

The Democratic Attorneys General Association endorsed Nevada Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford in his bid for attorney general.

Victoria Seaman, one of 11 Republicans running in the 3rd Congressional District, is hosting a fundraising brunch and fashion show on April 7. Tickets are $100. For details, contact Charity Stevens at 202-701-5487 or charity@victoriaseaman.com.

