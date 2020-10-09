Joe Biden holds rally in Las Vegas

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks as he visits East Las Vegas Community Center, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden held a “drive-in rally” at the Southeast Career Technical Academy.

The local campaign for President Donald Trump held a protest just outside the event.

The event filled by 1 p.m. An estimate on the number of cars in attendance was not immediately available.

The former vice president landed at 11:15 a.m. and attended a meeting with Latino community leaders at the East Las Vegas Community Center, according to reports from his campaign’s press pool. The event was by invitation only.

About 20 people attended the event, which also featured a mariachi band, per pool reports.

He said the stake of the election was high because of “the incompetence of this administration” and rattled off community-specific statistics: 40,000 Latinos dead from the pandemic nationwide, 3 million Latinos who have lost their jobs, one in three Latino businesses that have closed.

“We have to end this cycle where in good times, you’re being left behind, in bad times, you’re the first in trouble and as we come out, always the last to come out,” Biden said.

He put an emphasis on early voting, and said a sweeping victory would stop Trump’s efforts to undermine the election.

“He’s trying to scare us,” Biden said of Trump. “He tried to continue to convince everybody there’s ways they can play with the vote and undermine the vote. They can’t. If we show up, we win.”

Biden continued: “And look what’s happening in early voting all across America — long lines, long lines. We can’t just win, we have to win overwhelmingly, so he can’t be in a position where he can put the phony challenges that he’s talking about.”

