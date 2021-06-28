Joe Lombardo to officially announce run for governor — WATCH LIVE

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo on Monday is scheduled to officially launch his campaign for the Republican nomination for governor.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo speaks during an interview with the Review-Journal at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on June 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo will officially announce his candidacy for governor at a 10 a.m. event Monday at Rancho High School in Las Vegas.

Lombardo previously confirmed his 2020 gubernatorial candidacy as a Republican during a charity event in Reno last month, and has since been attending various candidate forums and other events across the state. His name was frequently mentioned in rumors leading up to his confirmation.

The campaign’s launch announcement also notes Lombardo will soon embark on a statewide tour, with stops planned in Reno, Carson City, Winnemucca, Elko and Ely.

Lombardo joins North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee and Reno attorney and far-right activist Joey Gilbert as announced Republican candidates hoping to challenge Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak’s re-election bid, though no one will be an official candidate until the March filing period for statewide office.

Rep. Mark Amodei and former Sen. Dean Heller are also reportedly weighing a bid, as are several politically unknown businessmen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

