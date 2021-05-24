85°F
Joe Lombardo to run for governor in 2022 as Republican

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2021 - 1:35 pm
 
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, left, prepares for an interview with Las Vegas Review-Journa ...
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, left, prepares for an interview with Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters Glenn Puit and Katelyn Newberg at the RJ studio in Las Vegas on March 11, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joe Lombardo will run for Nevada governor in 2022 as a Republican, his campaign confirmed to the Review-Journal on Monday.

A formal campaign announcement will be made in the next few weeks.

The confirmation came after Lombardo confirmed his candidacy in an interview with KRNV News 4 in Reno.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

