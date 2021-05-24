Joe Lombardo to run for governor in 2022 as Republican
Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joe Lombardo will run for Nevada governor in 2022 as a Republican, his campaign confirmed to the Review-Journal on Monday.
A formal campaign announcement will be made in the next few weeks.
The confirmation came after Lombardo confirmed his candidacy in an interview with KRNV News 4 in Reno.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
