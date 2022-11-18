50°F
Nevada

Joey Gilbert applies for Washoe school board position

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2022 - 7:07 pm
 
Joey Gilbert waits before a Republican primary debate for Nevada governor Wednesday, May 25, 20 ...
Joey Gilbert waits before a Republican primary debate for Nevada governor Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

RENO — Reno attorney Joey Gilbert, who came in second in a bid for governor on the Republican ticket in June, has applied for an open position on the Washoe County School District’s Board of Trustees, a spokesperson confirmed Thursday evening.

Gilbert applied to fill the trustee vacancy along with six other candidates. The position became open when Angie Taylor won her race for Assembly District 27.

“During the governor campaign, education was a top priority,” said Paul White, a spokesperson for Gilbert. “He’s very concerned with making Washoe County schools better than they are.”

Gilbert, who repeatedly echoed false claims of fraud in the 2020 election throughout his campaign, requested a recount of the votes in the primary following his loss and later filed a lawsuit alleging a “mathematical issue” with the election results.

A Carson City district judge dismissed the case after finding “a clear absence” of evidence to support his claims and granted Lombardo’s request for sanctions against the Reno attorney in September.

The Board of Trustees “plan[s] and directs all aspects of the School District’s operations,” according to its website. Trustees will discuss applications and consider which candidates they will interview during a regular board meeting on Tuesday.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on Twitter.

