Joey Gilbert’s election contest lawsuit dismissed by judge

A Carson City judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by Reno attorney Joey Gilbert, contesting his loss of the June 14 primary election to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

RENO — A Carson City District Court judge on Wednesday dismissed Reno attorney Joey Gilbert’s lawsuit contesting June’s primary election results.

District Judge James Wilson granted a motion for summary judgment, dismissing the case ahead of a Friday scheduled hearing on the matter.

Gilbert, who came in second in the Republican primary for governor, filed the lawsuit July 15. Gilbert lost the primary election to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo 38.4 percent to 27 percent, a difference of 26,000 votes statewide.

“Based on a geometric and mathematical analysis of the votes as counted and announced by the Counties in Nevada, Contestant Joey Gilbert disputes this alleged result,” the lawsuit said. “Mr. Gilbert accepts the votes as counted. However, he will prove that the result as announced is a mathematical impossibility.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak and Secretary of State Barbara Cegavake, among other state government officials, were also named in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed after Gilbert requested a statewide recount of the vote, which confirmed Lombardo’s victory.

Gilbert campaign consultant Paul White said that the fight was not over.

“We feel we have absolute conclusive evidence. The fight continues to find a judge that has the courage to say there’s evidence beyond question that it was rigged,” said White. “We’re going to move forward legally in any possible way.”

The ruling can be appealed to the Nevada Supreme Court.

