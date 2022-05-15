Jones, Connors fight to challenge incumbent Gorelow in AD35

Julie Connors and Tiffany Jones are contending for the Republican nomination in Assembly District 35. The winner will face Democratic incumbent Michelle Gorelow in November.

Tiffany Jones, candidate for Assembly District 35 in the Republican primary in 2022. (Courtesy)

Assemblywoman Michelle Gorelow (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Two Republicans involved in the medical field are fighting for the right to challenge incumbent Assemblywoman Michelle Gorelow in November in Assembly District 35.

Julie Connors

Connors, owner of a mobile blood-drawing and -collection company called Platinum Lab Service, said she decided to run for office to “take back Nevada.”

She calls herself a “stubborn conservative” and said that if she could only accomplish one thing in the next legislative session, it would be to make schools safe.

She said two of her kids were assaulted at school; according to Connors, one was stabbed with a pencil by another student, and one was sexually assaulted by another student. She also noted that teachers are being assaulted.

If Republicans are in the minority in the Assembly, Connors said she would want to find ways to “find common ground” with the majority party “instead of ignoring each other.”

Tiffany Jones

Meanwhile, Jones, territory executive for medical-equipment firm Agiliti, said she is a big proponent of school choice.

Her daughter goes to private school, though she knows plenty of people whose kids attend Clark County School District but would rather send them to charter schools, she said.

Jones, who previously lost a bid for state Senate, noted that Nevada’s public school system is among the lowest-ranked in the nation and that officials “keep throwing money” at it.

Jones said she does not have a “personal agenda” to get bills passed but would conduct her own research, listen to constituents about what they want, and have evidence for what she’s presenting.

