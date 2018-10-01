Jones, Scheible contend for open Nevada Senate 9 seat

The departure of Republican Becky Harris created a ripple effect in the race for the Nevada Senate seat that represents the southwest corner of the Las Vegas Valley.

Tiffany Jones, Republican candidate for Nevada Senate District 9. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Donna West, chairwoman of the Clark Country Democratic party, left, stands with Melanie Scheible, a Democrat running for Nevada Senate District 9, as results come in at a Democrat primary election watch party on June 12, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Melanie Scheible is the Democrat running for Nevada Senate District 9. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Tiffany Jones, owner of Peridot Sweets in Las Vegas, is the Republican candidate in Nevada Senate in District 9. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

For Clark County prosecutor and Democrat Melanie Scheible, who had long considered a run for public office, the timing was right to launch a campaign. But for Republican Tiffany Jones, it meant a quick shuffling of plans.

Although Democrats have an edge in the number of registered voters, nonpartisans make up nearly a quarter of the district, making it a true swing seat that could play a role in whether Republicans can retake the majority — or stave off a Democratic super majority — after the Nov. 6 election.

Jones unsuccessfully challenged a Republican incumbent for Assembly District 35 in 2016. Shortly after announcing her second run for the Assembly, Harris was appointed to the Gaming Control Board, Jones said.

“I was just gonna stick with the Assembly, but then I had leadership calling me,” said Jones, who had no primary opponent. Among those callers was U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, who told her that he needed her for the seat.

Jones, who owns the bakery Peridot Sweets, said she wants to share her perspective as a business owner in the Legislature. She said her top priority would be to streamline the permitting process for businesses.

“I mainly want to be there as kind of the protector of small business and just be a voice in Carson City,” Jones said.

School choice, affordable health care and maintaining an affordable cost of living also top Jones’ list of priorities. She also supports limiting the sale of semi-automatic guns to people under 21, as well as a ban on bump stocks, according to her website.

Jones also said she supports increased funding for public schools, but after making sure existing money is being used appropriately.

Scheible is running her campaign on a commitment to investing in public education.

“I think that it’s incredibly important that every child in Nevada be able to attend a public school, get a quality education and graduate from high school ready to either go on to college or get a job,” she said.

Affordable health care and ensuring funding for emergency personnel also made Scheible’s list of priorities.

The union-backed candidate won her June primary with more than two-thirds of the vote. Scheible said her experience as a deputy district attorney gives her unique perspective of how the law affects peoples’ lives.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.