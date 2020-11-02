Judge blocks lawsuit challenging how Clark County counts mail-in ballots

A judge blocked a lawsuit brought by President Trump’s re-election campaign that attempted to change how Clark County processes mail-in ballots in the last days of the election.

A Clark County election worker checks out ballots as workers prepare to count them at the Election Department warehouse, on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

CARSON CITY — A Carson City judge on Monday blocked a lawsuit brought by President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign that attempted to change how Clark County is processing mail-in ballots in the final days of the election.

The Nevada Republican Party and Trump’s re-election campaign filed the lawsuit on Friday asking the the court to force Clark County to alter how it has been counting and verifying mail ballots, to allow “meaningful” observation of all stages of the process, including allowing a camera inside the room where ballots are stored at the county facility, and for a way to challenge mail ballots.

The lawsuit had asked for a temporary restraining order to immediately halt the county’s efforts. Carson City District Court Judge James Wilson denied that request hours after the lawsuit was filed but allowed the case to move forward to a hearing.

During opening statements in the hearing Wednesday, Nevada Deputy Solicitor General Gregory Zunino said the lawsuit had clear partisan motives of trying to disqualify ballots cast in Democratic-leaning Clark County.

“Clark County is a blue county, and this is a numbers game. And quite frankly they would like to exclude as many ballots in Clark County as they can. They want a high rejection rate,” Zunino said. “They are not challenging the process in Elko County or Humboldt County or Carson City because those are red counties.”

Attorneys for the Trump campaign and state Republican Party argued the county’s signature-verification process for mail-in ballots was lacking and that observers were not given ample opportunities to view or challenge the work of election workers.

Those charges mirror complaints raised by Republicans in recent weeks that watchers are being kept too far away from the process for “meaningful observation” and that county officials would not allow the Republican party to install cameras inside the observation areas.

The county’s process, they argued, left the door open to risk of voter fraud, a common refrain from Trump and Republicans on mail ballots that judges have dismissed in other lawsuits filed by conservative groups in Nevada this year.

In September, U.S. District Court Judge James Mahan dismissed a lawsuit brought by the Trump campaign, writing that “not only have plaintiffs failed to allege a substantial risk of voter fraud, the State of Nevada has its own mechanisms for deterring and prosecuting voter fraud.”

Elections experts have said mail-in ballots are safe, and Nevada’s Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske testified this year that her office did not find any fraud during the state’s primary election, which was conducted almost entirely by mail.

This is likely not to be the last lawsuit filed in Nevada by the Trump campaign this election cycle.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday, Trump said that they plan to file numerous lawsuits in key battleground states like Pennsylvania and Nevada on election night, according to a tweet from “PBS Newshour” White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor.

“We’re gonna go in, the night of, as soon as that election’s over, we’re going in with our lawyers,” Trump said.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford tweeted out in response to Trump’s comments, “And we’re ready.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

Order: Kraus, Trump, Nevada GOP v. Cegavske, Gloria by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd