Nevada

Judge follows up with Nevada employment agency — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 20, 2020 - 6:46 am
 
Updated August 20, 2020 - 8:26 am

A Nevada judge scheduled a hearing Thursday to determine whether the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is following the rules he laid down last month.

Second Judicial District Court Judge Barry Breslow ordered the state’s employment department to begin paying some gig workers and independent contractors starting July 28, but many still have not received pay.

Breslow issued a writ of mandamus telling DETR it had to resume paying self-employed and independent workers who previously received money under their benefits program, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, before the state froze their funds. The judge also ordered DETR to consider eligible PUA claimants who were working fewer hours because of the COVID-19 pandemic but hadn’t completely ceased working. The department previously denied those workers’ claims.

Among the areas Breslow wanted to see DETR’s progress in addressing:

— A backlog of claimants caught “in no man’s land” who are unsure whether they’re eligible for PUA and traditional unemployment benefits.

— Prioritization for first-week filers.

— Why some people claimed PUA benefits in late February and early March, before the COVID-19 shutdown in Nevada began.

The Review-Journal will livestream the hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

