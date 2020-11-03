Judge grants order keeping some Clark County polls open until 8 p.m.

President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Nevada GOP filed a lawsuit seeking to keep Nevada polls open until 8 p.m. to compensate for problems that delayed voting at some precincts in Clark County Tuesday morning.

A volunteer in flag attire assists a voter at a voting machine at the Doolittle Community Center voter center during Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

With people lined up to vote across Nevada and the country, President Donald Trump’s campaign and the state GOP filed new election-related legal challenges in the Silver State Tuesday, appealing an earlier ruling to the state Supreme Court and filing a new lawsuit seeking a one-hour extension of polling hours due to problems when polls opened Tuesday morning.

Both lawsuits are specific to Clark County, the state’s heavily Democratic population center. With no strenuous opposition from Clark County or other parties in the case, District Judge Joe Hardy Jr. granted the order extending hours at affected polling sites.

In the appeal case, the Trump campaign and Nevada Republicans sought reversal of a District Court judge’s ruling that rejected their challenge of mail-in ballot counting in Clark.

The new case cites technical problems that delayed the start of voting at 22 Clark County locations by up to an hour Tuesday morning.

Polls in Nevada are typically open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day and remain open for voters who are in line at closing time.The GOP asked for closing to be extended by an hour, to 8 p.m., so that any voter in line at the later hour “will be afforded the right to vote in those precincts.”

Meanwhile, the appeal to the state Supreme Court repeats the claims that Carson City District Court Judge James Wilson summarily rejected in his ruling, released Monday. It seeks a stay and an expedited appeal, arguing that the respondents, Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske and Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria, in their capacities as elections officials, will “suffer no harm from a brief stay.”

In a press release, state GOP chairman Michael McDonald cited press reports alleging voting and balloting irregularities unrelated to the lawsuit’s claims and said the party and the Trump campaign were pursuing the appeal out of concern for “a free and fair election.”

The Trump campaign and state party sought to force Clark County to change how it counts and verifies mail ballots to permit greater scrutiny of the process through all its stages. They claimed the county’s process created a risk of voter fraud that effectively diluted votes from their side.

Plaintiffs’ attorneys argued the county’s signature-verification process for mail-in ballots was deficient and that observers could not view or challenge the work of election workers. They sought a court order stopping the county from using a ballot sorting machine that verifies the signatures.

The case included a daylong hearing last week. Wilson found no basis for the plaintiff’s claims, ruling there was no evidence of faulty procedure, inaccurate counting or wrongdoing by election workers.

In a statement to voters regarding the appeal, Attorney General Aaron Ford, whose office represented the Secretary of State’s office, said the appeal does not change the timing of today’s balloting.

“If you have not already voted, you must vote today, and you should do so either in-person or by dropping off your mail-in ballot,” Ford said.

