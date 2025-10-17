Judge says Nevada ‘fake electors’ case can proceed

Six Republican defendants are accused of plotting to give Donald Trump Nevada’s electoral votes in 2020, even though Joe Biden won the state by more than 30,000 votes

Republican electors, accused in a fake elector scheme, Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald, Jessie Law, James DeGraffenreld, and James Hindle III, appear remotely during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, March. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald speaks as Clark County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Law, left, looks on during a press conference, hosted by the Trump campaign, on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Henderson.

A Carson City judge ordered the ‘fake elector’ cases sent to a trial court on Friday, an attorney and court staff confirmed.

Six Republican defendants are accused of plotting to give Donald Trump Nevada’s electoral votes in 2020, even though Joe Biden won the state by more than 30,000 votes, and signing certificates purportedly handing Trump the votes.

The defendants include Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald and Jesse Law, who was chair of the Clark County Republican Party but lost his position in July when a new chair, Jill Douglass, was elected.

All were charged with uttering false instruments: forgery.

“The 6 Republican alternate electors were all bound up,” defense attorney Monti Levy said in a text. Levy represents defendant Eileen Rice.

A Carson City Justice Court staffer confirmed that Senior Judge Derek Dreiling ordered the bindover after conducting a two-day preliminary hearing.

The cases were previously dismissed by a Clark County judge who found she did not have jurisdiction to hear them. Attorney General Aaron Ford’s office then refiled charges in Carson City.

In September, Dreiling agreed to delay the preliminary hearing after the state attorney general’s office said its efforts to prepare were stymied by the recent cyberattack on Nevada’s state government.

