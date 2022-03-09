Judge says teachers union can withdraw tax petitions

A Carson City District Court judge ruled Wednesday that a law allowing the withdrawal of initiative petitions is constitutional.

A Carson City judge ruled Wednesday that the secretary of state must withdraw a pair of tax-raising ballot measures that the Clark County teachers union had qualified but later tried to pull back from the 2022 ballot after successfully pressuring lawmakers into increasing education funding last year.

The two initiatives, sponsored in 2020 by the Clark County Education Association’s political arms, aimed to increase funding for education. The union’s lawsuit against Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, filed in Carson City District Court, argues that the secretary of state “has no discretion under the law“ to block the union’s decision to withdraw the related petitions.

One ballot question asked voter approval to add a higher tax tier for the state’s largest, most profitable casinos, while the other sought to increase part of the state’s sales tax to fund education. The two measures qualified for the ballot in 2020.

But state lawmakers in 2021 passed a new tax on mining revenue to increase funding for education, which satisfied the union’s original intent of the petitions. As part of that deal, association Executive Director John Vellardita agreed to withdraw both initiatives and lawmakers changed state law to allow for the withdrawal process.

But Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said that state constitution prevented her from withdrawing the measures.

Carson City District Court Judge James Wilson disagreed with Cegavske’s reasoning in his ruling Wednesday, saying that the changes to the law “can and must be read in harmony” with the constitution.

Wilson wrote that with the changes enacted by the Legislature, “proponents like Petitioners know throughout the process — from formulation through to election season — that they have a clear deadline and process for withdrawal of a petition.”

“The ability to withdraw a petition can save valuable time and resources for Nevadans, including proponents, opponents, the courts, the Secretary of State, and the Legislature,” Wilson added.

The secretary of state’s office said in an email that officials had just received the ruling and did not have a comment “at this time.”

