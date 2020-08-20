Judge to follow up with Nevada employment agency

A Nevada judge scheduled a hearing Thursday to determine whether the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is following his orders.

Gig worker Georgeena Hale is frustrated by the lack of response from the DETR as she and others gather with signs along E. Washington Ave. to protest the Nevada unemployment office in front of the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Nevada judge scheduled a hearing Thursday to determine whether the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is following the rules he laid down last month.

Second Judicial District Court Judge Barry Breslow ordered the state’s employment department to begin paying some gig workers and independent contractors starting July 28, but many still have not received pay.

Breslow issued a writ of mandamus telling DETR it had to resume paying self-employed and independent workers who previously received money under their benefits program, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, before the state froze their funds. The judge also ordered DETR to consider eligible PUA claimants who were working fewer hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic but hadn’t completely ceased working. The department previously denied those workers’ claims.

Among the areas Breslow wanted to see DETR’s progress in addressing:

— a backlog of claimants caught “in no man’s land” who are unsure whether they’re eligible for PUA and traditional unemployment benefits

— prioritization for first-week filers

— why some people claimed PUA benefits in late February and early March, before the COVID-19 shutdown in Nevada began.

The Review-Journal will livestream the hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.