Judge to hear Nevada’s case against Meta

The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, June 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault ...
The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, June 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford speaks during a Super Bowl 58 safety press conference at Har ...
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford speaks during a Super Bowl 58 safety press conference at Harry Reid International Airport on Feb. 5, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2024 - 8:00 am
 

A judge could make a ruling Wednesday on whether her court has jurisdiction to hear the case the state of Nevada filed against Meta.

District Judge Joanna Kishner will hold a hearing Wednesday morning, in which she could make a determination on whether the District Court has authority to hear the case.

In January, Attorney General Aaron Ford filed lawsuits against Meta-owned social media platforms Facebook, Instagram and Messenger, as well as the social media companies TikTok and Snapchat, alleging their algorithms have been designed to deliberately addict young people.

Meta’s attorneys argue that the court does not have jurisdiction, as Meta is not only a national but a global company. The state, however, argues that it does, as Meta operates a business license in Nevada and has users who live in Nevada.

Kishner also is considering a motion from the state asking the court to restrain Meta from using end-to-end encryption on its Messenger app when used by people under 18, however she decided she had to determine the jurisdiction before making a ruling on the motion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

