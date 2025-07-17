Justice Department asks Nevada for voter roll information

The Department of Justice sent a letter to Nevada and other states asking for voter roll data and other election information.

People cast their ballots on Election Day at the Nellis Crossing Shopping Mall on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Trump administration requested that Nevada provide it with voter roll data and other election-related information, signaling the latest Republican target on Nevada’s election processes.

The U.S. Department of Justice has asked at least nine states — including Nevada — for copies of their voter lists, according to the Washington Post.

In a June 25 letter sent to Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar, the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division requested data to ensure compliance with the Help America Vote Act of 2002, which establishes standards on federal election administration, including the maintenance of voter rolls.

The department made sweeping requests, including asking for Nevada’s current voter registration list and details on the processes for registering to vote and how ineligible registrants are removed from the voter registration list. Nevada must respond within 30 days.

Nevada’s secretary of state’s office confirmed the state received the letter, but it declined to comment on its response to the Department of Justice. The Department of Justice declined to comment.

The request comes on the heels of a March executive order from President Donald Trump that seeks to change how elections are administered across the country. It would require people to provide documents proving they are citizens when they register to vote and would change mail ballot deadlines. Courts have temporarily blocked those provisions.

On July 12, Trump posted on social media that Pam Bondi is looking into the 2020 election, falsely claiming the 2020 election was “Rigged and Stolen” and that “they tried to do the same thing in 2024.”

Trump won Nevada in 2024 by 46,000 votes, making him the first Republican presidential candidate to win the battleground state in 20 years.

Republicans have long targeted Nevada’s voter rolls without success. The Republican National Committee and the Nevada Republican Party filed multiple lawsuits ahead of the 2024 election against Nevada, alleging inconsistencies in the state’s voter rolls and allowing non-citizens to register to vote.

Chuck Muth, president of Citizen Outreach, has also filed multiple lawsuits challenging Nevada’s voter rolls, but those cases were either withdrawn or failed.

Muth said he is thrilled to see the Trump administration’s efforts and is “happy to see the DOJ” taking a look at Nevada’s voter rolls.

Aguilar, a Democrat, has long assured Nevadans that the state runs “some of the most accessible, secure elections” in the country.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

