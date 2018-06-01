Kamala Harris backs Steven Horsford in Nevada’s CD4

Former Nevada Rep. Steven Horsford landed a major endorsement Friday from U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris as he fights to win back his former seat.

U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., speaks during an event to celebrate the passage of legislation by Congress that designates Tule Springs as Nevada’s only national monument at the Las Vegas Paiute Resort Monday, Dec. 22, 2014. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sen. Kamala Harris D-Calif., speaks at the 2018 California Democrats State Convention in San Diego, Feb. 24, 2018. (Denis Poroy/AP, File)

“Steven Horsford understands what it means to struggle, so when he fights for Nevada’s working families, it is personal,” said Kamala, a California Democrat who’s rumored to be eyeing a 2020 presidential run. “He will take on this Administration’s reckless agenda to strip health care from millions of Americans while giving tax breaks to the wealthiest corporations. Steven is a leader who will cut through the chaos in Washington and get things done to help Nevadans.”

Horsford is running for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, which he represented for one term before losing to Republican Cresent Hardy in 2015.

Now Hardy is running for the seat again. The two leading candidates are vying to replace Rep. Ruben Kihuen, who is not running for re-election amid sexual misconduct claims.

Horsford on Friday expressed gratitude for Harris’ support.

“Kamala Harris has spent her life giving voice to the voiceless and fighting against injustice,” Horsford said. “I am honored to receive her support and I will always fight for the rights of all Nevada communities.”

Horsford, who’s outraised Hardy and his five Democratic primary opponents, has also been endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden and a handful of labor unions, including the powerful Culinary Workers Union Local 226.

It’s not the first time Harris has backed a Silver State candidate. The former California attorney general in April endorsed state Sen. Aaron Ford in his bid for Nevada attorney general.

