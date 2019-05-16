Kamala Harris meets with Asian Pacific Islander leaders in Las Vegas

Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California returned to Las Vegas on Thursday as her campaign to be the Democratic presidential nominee pressed forward in Nevada.

Harris, 54, planned to meet later in the day with Latinx leaders. Between the two stops, she was expected to have highlighted plans to increase average pay for Nevada teachers and to exercise bold executive actions within her first 100 days in office if Congress did not pass comprehensive gun safety reform.

Harris met with One APIA Nevada, a nonprofit that advocates for Asian and Pacific Islander representation in elected offices, inside Orchid Vietnamese Restaurant in Chinatown.

Later in the afternoon, she planned to greet leaders in the Latinx community, a gender-neutral reference to Latin Americans, at Doña Maria Tamales Restaurant.

Harris visited Las Vegas late last month with several other candidates at the union-hosted National Forum on Wages and Working People. She pushed for livable wages as the surest method to increasing retirement security and reiterated her call to provide families making less than $100,000 per year with a tax credit up to $6,000.

In late February, Harris visited Las Vegas to speak at the Women of Power summit at The Mirage, and held a town hall meeting at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

