Kamala Harris returning to Las Vegas next week for TV event

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at the World Market Center on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Nevada again next week, just days after her second rally in Las Vegas as the Democratic presidential nominee.

Harris will visit Las Vegas to participate in a town hall on Thursday, Oct. 10, for Univision and ViX.

Both Harris and Trump will participate in the town halls on Univision to engage with undecided Hispanic voters, according to a statement from Televisa Univision.

Trump’s town hall will air from Miami at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, and Harris’ will air from Las Vegas at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. Both of the events will air with Spanish-language translation on Univision and stream on ViX’s channel, according to the statement from Televisa Univision.

“Noticias Univision serves as a two-way bridge: we bring every voice to our community while conveying the concerns of Latinos to those in power,” said Daniel Coronell, president of Noticias Univision, in the statement. “There are more than 36 million Hispanics eligible to vote in the U.S., making them the largest minority in the country, with the power to influence the outcome of the race for the White House and the future of the nation.”

The visit will mark the vice president’s ninth trip to the Silver State this year.

