Kamala Harris to campaign in Nevada Tuesday

California senator and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will campaign in Nevada on Tuesday, with planned stops in Reno and Las Vegas.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris talks about Nevada during a drive-in rally at UNLV on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Information on when and where she will stop in both cities was not released.

Harris last campaigned in the state on Oct. 2, when she hosted a drive-thru rally at UNLV. Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden held a similar event in Las Vegas the following week, as the duo looked to hold smaller, socially distanced appearances during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The visit will mark the beginning of the final push for both Democrats and Republicans in the battleground state.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence plan to campaign in Nevada on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, with members of Trump’s family also planning to visit throughout the week.

Early mail ballot and in-person turnout in Nevada has favored Democrats, so far, with nearly 43 percent of ballots to Republicans’ 35 percent.

