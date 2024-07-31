Kamala Harris, VP pick to visit Las Vegas next weekend

105°F
Vice President Kamala Harris -- and her yet-to-be announced running mate -- will visit Las Vegas next week, marking her first stop in Nevada since she's entered the presidential race. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vice President Kamala Harris addresses supporters at a campaign event at Resorts World Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Vice President Kamala Harris addresses supporters at a campaign event at Resorts World Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2024 - 5:50 pm
 
Updated August 1, 2024 - 3:10 pm

Vice President Kamala Harris — and her yet-to-be announced running mate — will visit Las Vegas next Saturday, Aug. 10, marking her first stop in Nevada since she’s entered the presidential race.

Harris and her running mate will crisscross the country as part of a Battleground State Tour to campaign to voters who will decide the election, according to the Harris campaign.

They will travel to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Eau Claire, Wisconsin; Detroit, Michigan; The Research Triangle in North Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; and Phoenix, Arizona, before ending in Las Vegas at the end of the week.

Harris hasn’t selected her vice presidential pick yet, but the announcement is expected to come early next week. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are among those under consideration.

While the visit will mark her first time to the Silver State since she entered the presidential race, the vice president has traveled six times this year to the battleground state of Nevada, whose six electoral votes could determine the outcome of the presidential election.

To attend the Las Vegas rally, visit mobilize.us/2024nvvictory/.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

