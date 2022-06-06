100°F
Kess dresses as Fiore in parody attack ad

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 6, 2022 - 3:36 pm
 
Updated June 6, 2022 - 5:05 pm
Nevada treasurer candidate and businessman Manny Kess wears a blond wig in an attack ad against Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore. (Courtesy of the Manny Kess Campaign)
Michele Fiore and Manny Kess, Republican candidates for Nevada treasurer, 2022 primary.
Nevada treasurer candidate and businessman Manny Kess dressed up as his primary opponent, Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore, in an attack ad parodying an ad she ran during her brief campaign for governor.

Kess’ new attack ad features himself dressed in a blonde wig, sloppily brandishing a handgun as he highlights Fiore’s numerous scandals.

At the launch of her campaign for governor, which she ended to run for treasurer instead, Fiore dropped a viral ad which featured her driving a pickup truck through the Nevada desert and shooting beer bottles labeled “vaccine mandates,” “CRT,” and “voter fraud.”

Kess’ parody calls Fiore self-interested and “in the business of politics.” It also highlights her extensive travel as a member of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the fact that she’s the focus of an FBI investigation and notes racist comments she made at a Republican Party event in 2020, all citing Review-Journal stories.

A campaign email from Fiore called the ad “hilarious,” but didn’t address the scandals.

“But here’s the thing, this is a serious race. I’m running for State Treasurer because I’ve been a businesswoman all my life and our state deserves conservative financial leadership that will fight back against the socialist schemes in Washington,” Fiore wrote in the email. “I’m proud that my campaign has not released a single attack ad and won’t be now, because Republicans shouldn’t win by attacking each other,” the email said.

A Fiore campaign spokesman declined to attack Kess, instead referring to a tweet by Attorney General candidate Sigal Chattah going after him.

Contact Nick Robertson at NRobertson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @NickRobertsonSU.

