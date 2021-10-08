Kieckhefer, moderate Republican in Nevada Senate, resigns post

State Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, a former reporter and government spokesman, has represented Reno for nearly 12 years.

State Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, R-Reno, a former reporter who served as a press secretary before being elected to office, announced his resignation via Twitter on Friday.

Kieckhefer, who was term-limited, did not specify a reason for his resignation.

While it has been an honor and privilege to serve the people of the State of Nevada as a State Senator, yesterday afternoon I submitted a letter of resignation to Governor Sisolak. 1/3 — Ben Kieckhefer (@Ben_Kieckhefer) October 8, 2021

“While it has been an honor and privilege to serve the people of the State of Nevada as a state senator, yesterday afternoon I submitted a letter of resignation to Governor Sisolak,” Kieckhefer wrote. “I’d like to thank everyone who has helped and supported me over the past decade, particularly my constituents, who trusted me to represent them in their government. I’m incredibly proud of the work we have done to help move Nevada forward.”

Kieckhefer could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday about his plans.

Known as a moderate Republican in the upper house, Kieckhefer has been mentioned frequently as a potential candidate for higher office, including secretary of state. Filing for the 2022 election doesn’t open until March.

He was also known for his attention to detail to the state budget while serving as a member of the Senate Finance Committee. In the 2019 session, he was instrumental in the passage of Senate Bill 287, which reformed access to public records in the state. The bill was opposed by many local governments, but passed both houses unanimously.

Kieckhefer, an Illinois native who earned a bachelors degree in English from DePaul University in Chicago, followed by a masters degree in public affairs reporting from the University of Illinois, Springfield, worked as a reporter for the Associated Press covering the 2003 session of the Legislature. He also worked for the Reno Gazette-Journal.

He later went to work as a press secretary for Republican Gov. Jim Gibbons, who was elected in 2006, and served as spokesman for the state Department of Health and Human Services. Most recently, Kieckhefer has worked for the McDonald Carano law firm, where he is director of client relations.

