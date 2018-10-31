Kimmel, Killers’ Flowers to headline Rosen rally in Las Vegas

Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel and singer Brandon Flowers of the Las Vegas-based band The Killers will headline a Friday night rally for U.S. Senate candidate Jacky Rosen in Las Vegas.

Host Jimmy Kimmel appears during "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in Los Angeles. (Randy Holmes/ABC via AP)

Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs during the grand opening of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 6, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

The Democrat’s campaign said Wednesday that Democratic U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California and Democratic candidate for Nevada governor Steve Sisolak will also appear at the health care-focused event at a downtown art walk.

Rosen is in a tight race challenging incumbent Republican Sen. Dean Heller who has faced backlash for holding up GOP plans to repeal President Barack Obama’s health law before backing other repeal plans that failed.

Kimmel grew up in Las Vegas and has used his show to speak out against congressional attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

The rally will be open to the public.