LA Mayor Eric Garcetti goes on the attack in Las Vegas speech

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said during a visit to Las Vegas on Monday that Americans are facing the most important election of their lives this November.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks to union members about the importance of voting in the critical midterm elections, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Las Vegas.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Monday speaks to hundreds of union members in Las Vegas about the importance of voting in the critical midterm elections (Ramona Giwargis/rgiwargis@reviewjournal.com)

Garcetti delivered a fiery 20-minute speech to hundreds of United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners members during a get-out-the-vote conference, a day before the potential 2020 presidential candidate is expected to raise a million dollars to boost Democrats all over the country in Las Vegas.

“Do you want him gone?” Garcetti asked the workers about President Donald Trump. “Do you want a tax against working people gone? Do you want to say no to greed and no to corruption and no to racism? Because, if so, we need to elect leaders who say yes to carpenters and yes to working people and yes to opportunity and yes to health care.”

Garcetti also said that tax reform has not helped workers because of inflation and that big companies used the money to buy back stocks and boost their CEO bonuses.

Justin Weidner, the union’s chief of staff, agreed.

“We see that the economy is good and the stock market is at an all-time high, but it feels like our wage hasn’t gone up to keep up with the cost of living,” Weidner said. “When we hear about huge tax breaks, we feel like it’s a bit of a bait-and-switch because it’s not making it down to the average worker.”

Garcetti planned to headline events and fundraisers Monday for top Nevada Democrats, including Rep. Jacky Rosen, 4th Congressional District candidate Steven Horsford and gubernatorial nominee Steve Sisolak.

And while Nevada GOP leaders have vilified California, Garcetti said the neighboring states are closely tied together by common issues like roads, energy lines and water, and that’s why he’s stumped in Nevada every election cycle.

Garcetti plans to raise a million dollars Tuesday to be distributed to ten state Democratic parties, including Nevada and California. The mayor also spoke to members of the Culinary Union 226.

.@ericgarcetti told me he’s still weighing a run for president in 2020, but will wait to decide until after the midterm elections. @reviewjournal @RJpolitics pic.twitter.com/pEcMlHiGtQ — Ramona Giwargis (@RamonaGiwargis) September 24, 2018

After the speech to the carpenters union, Garcetti responded to speculation that he’ll run for president in 2020. Other Democratic contenders include Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I’ve been very honest that I’m looking at it,” Garcetti told the Review-Journal. “But I’m not going to make a decision until well after these November elections. That’s the most important thing. Donald Trump is not on the ballot, but a Congress that enables his policies are.”

