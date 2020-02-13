Lab boosted THC amounts in marijuana tests, settlement says

According to a settlement agreement filed with the state, Certified Ag Labs in Sparks was inflating the amount of THC in marijuana products.

CARSON CITY — A marijuana testing lab suspended by the state last year was found by investigators to be inflating THC results on cannabis products by as much as 10 percent, according to documents submitted as part of settlement agreement with the state.

In November, the state suspended Certified Ag Labs, a marijuana testing facility in Sparks, for 30 days and levied a fine of $70,000 for reporting inaccurate THC results on products. The settlement agreement and fine are slated to be voted on by the Nevada Tax Commission Thursday afternoon.

Investigators found the inflated numbers after making the lab retest a product on Nov. 5 that Certified Ag had tested the day before, but this time with investigators there to ensure that it was done “in accordance with the division’s instructions and licensee’s procedures on file.”

That retest came back with THC levels 9 percent to 10 percent lower than what Certified Ag had originally reported the day before, the settlement said.

Generally speaking, marijuana products with higher THC potency can be sold at higher prices.

In addition to accusing Certified Ag of inflating the results, the state also found nearly a dozen more violations, according to the settlement agreement. Those included “unintentionally destroying or concealing evidence” by not keeping a sample for the required 30 days, not maintaining a security alarm and surveillance systems and not keeping records related to seed-to-sale tracking that the state requires.

But as part of the agreement, the lab admitted to a single violation and agreed to pay the $70,000 fine. Certified Ag was not allowed to test for THC after it reopened in mid-December pending approval of a plan of correction, per the agreement.

