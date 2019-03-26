Lake Mead National Recreation Area gets new superintendent

The National Park Service has named Margaret Goodro as superintendent of Lake Mead National Recreation Area. (National Park Service)

The new superintendent of Lake Mead National Recreation Area knows a thing or two about open water.

Margaret Goodro grew up boating and camping on the lakes and coast of Washington before starting her career as a park ranger, according to a press release from the National Park Service announcing her new post.

The 26-year park service veteran will take the helm at Lake Mead in mid-May. She replaces Lizette Richardson, who retired in 2018 after three years as the first woman to lead the recreation area.

Goodro, who currently serves as superintendent of Biscayne National Park in Florida, said she was honored by the new assignment.

“I love Lake Mead, and I look forward to continuing the great work of providing amazing recreational opportunities for visitors, while also protecting and preserving 1.5 million acres of America’s public lands and waters,” she said in a written statement. “Improving park experiences and recreational opportunities will be a top priority for me, and this will include building on efforts to improve facilities such as launch ramps, picnic areas, campgrounds and the visitor center. We also need to be ready to swiftly respond to adjusting water levels and ensure that we have the plans in place to take action.”

Lake Mead ranked as the park service’s sixth-busiest site last year, with almost 7.58 million visitors.

Goodro worked as a district ranger at the recreation area east of Las Vegas earlier in her career. She also served as superintendent of Lake Clark National Park and Preserve in Anchorage, Alaska, and as El Centro Field Manager for the Bureau of Land Management in California.

Her park service career has taken her to Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area, North Cascades National Park, Glacier National Park, Yosemite National Park, Crater Lake National Park and Glacier Bay National Park.

“Margaret is a trailblazer who has created opportunities to hire youth, minorities and disabled staff throughout the Department of the Interior,” said National Park Service Deputy Director P. Daniel Smith in a written statement. “She has also been successful making our national parks more accessible for our nation’s disabled visitors and veterans.”

Contact Henry Brean at hbrean@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @RefriedBrean on Twitter.