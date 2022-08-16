Lake Mead water shortage declared again; Nevada faces more cuts

Lake Mead will head into 2023 under a federal water shortage for the second straight year as the worsening drought continues to ravage the West.

Water continues to recede along the shoreline of Lake Mead seen from the Sunset View Scenic Overlook at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, near Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A motor boat exits the Boulder Canyon area at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area as the waterline continues to recede on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in outside Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lake Mead will head into 2023 under a federal water shortage for the second straight year as the worsening drought continues to ravage the West.

The announcement, which was expected given Lake Mead’s continued decline over the last 12 months, means that Nevada will see additional cuts to its portion of Colorado River water for 2023 on top of the reductions the state experienced this year.

“Every sector in every state has a responsibility to ensure that water is used with maximum efficiency. In order to avoid a catastrophic collapse of the Colorado River System and a future of uncertainty and conflict, water use in the Basin must be reduced,” Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Tanya Trujillo said in a written statement ahead of Tuesday’s press conference.

The federal government declared its first ever water shortage for Lake Mead last year, which curtailed Nevada’s annual allocation of water from the river by 21,000 acre-feet, or nearly 7 billion gallons. Nevada is normally entitled to 300,000 acre-feet of water per year, the lowest allotment of the seven Colorado River basin states.

Under the new Tier 2a shortage, Nevada’s allocation for 2023 will be reduced by another 4,000 acre-feet. The total reductions for next year represent roughly 8 percent of Nevada’s annual water apportionment from the river.

A two decades-long drought and continued overuse have plunged Lake Mead and Lake Powell to historic lows not seen since the reservoirs were first filled, and both now sit at just over one-quarter of their capacities.

Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton in June told the seven basin states of Nevada, California, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, Colorado and Wyoming to come up with a plan to use between 2 million to 4 million acre-feet — or 15 percent to 30 percent — less water from the river next year, or risk the federal government deciding those cuts on its own.

Tuesday marked the deadline for those proposals to be submitted to Reclamation. But after two months of negotiations that turned tense in recent weeks, no such deal has been struck. The bureau is expected to address the lack of agreement during Tuesday’s press conference where it will provide more details about the shortage declaration.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.