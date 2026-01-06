‘Large waitlists:’ Plan would expand child care loans for YMCA, other Nevada nonprofits

A bipartisan bill aims to help Nevada nonprofits like the YMCA expand affordable child care access and reduce long waitlists for working families.

‘We’re not certain what’s going on right now’: Nevada’s Venezuelan community, elected officials react

Rep. Susie Lee speaks about affordable child care as YMCA of Southern Nevada President and CEO Jordan Sommaggio looks on during a press conference on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Rep. Susie Lee speaks about affordable child care as YMCA of Southern Nevada President and CEO Jordan Sommaggio, right, and Sara Smith, the mother of a 4-year-old, who enrolled in the YMCA’s early education program, look on during a press conference on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Rep. Susie Lee speaks about affordable child care as YMCA of Southern Nevada President and CEO Jordan Sommaggio looks on during a press conference on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sara Smith’s 4-year-old daughter had been placed on waiting lists at several schools before she was able to enroll in the YMCA’s early education program in northwest Las Vegas in 2025.

The nonprofit’s program serves more than 600 children under the age of five every year, leaving hundreds of others awaiting a spot, YMCA of Southern Nevada President and CEO Jordan Sommaggio said Monday.

Nonprofits seeking to expand child care capacity tend to rely on private borrowing because lower-interest federal loans are capped at $50,000, far less than what for-profit child care centers can access through the Small Business Administration, according to U.S. Rep. Susie Lee.

The Nevada Democrat said Monday that she plans to re-introduce a bipartisan bill to even the borrowing power.

“Right now, nonprofit providers have a limit on these loans of $50,000,” Lee said from a YMCA classroom. “And think how little $50,000 buys you when you’re thinking about building infrastructure; expanding infrastructure.”

The sounds of children playing outside reverberated from the complex Monday morning.

“These are the same requirements that are placed on for-profit providers,” Lee said about the proposal. “It’s just basically saying, ‘if you’re a nonprofit child care provider, you will have access to these types of funds.’”

Another attempt to expand access to funds

Lee said Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minnesota, will again co-sponsor the legislation.

While their original bill faltered in the House of Representatives, she said she’s hopeful they can push it through this time around.

Similar legislation — re-introduced by Sen. Jacky Rosen, a fellow Democrat and two Republicans — made it out of a Senate committee last year.

“We have children who are in great hands when it comes to facilities like the YMCA: to be in this safe, friendly environment,” Lee said. “And as we stand in this preschool classroom, we can see just how well prepared our children will be and in the type of learning environment that exists for them.”

Nevada families who need full-time care for young children pay between $10,000 to $12,000 a year, on average, Lee said. Nearly three out of every four state residents, she added, live in a “child care desert,” with lacking access to the services.

‘Large waitlists’

Sommaggio said the YMCA is the largest nonprofit child care provider in the U.S., helping save parents of all incomes thousands of dollars a year.

He said that more than half of the families qualify for free services.

“It’s why we have such large waitlists,” Sommaggio said. “But unlike for-profit providers that are able to tap into those SBA low-interest loans to alleviate their wait lists by building more spots; more centers, nonprofits like the (YMCA) cannot.”

Yearly enrollment at the YMCA opens at 12:01 a.m. every April 1, Sommaggio said. “Families, unfortunately stay up right at midnight to try to sign up.”

By the time the nonprofit opens its doors a few hours later, there is regularly a list of between 200 to 300 children who weren’t able to enroll on time, he added.

This bill… is a leap in the right direction by bringing more high-quality, affordable child care to one of the worst child care desert states in the country,” Sommaggio said.

Services like those the nonprofit provides are key to help families stay out of poverty, Smith said. “Child care should not cost more than your rent.”

She said her daughter is currently learning the ABCs, and that the YMCA has helped boost the girl’s self-esteem and confidence.

“I’m a working mom, and it is a struggle. And child care should not be a barrier for our children,” said Smith, adding that she supports the bill. “They should be able to learn just like any other child.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.