Las Vegas business chamber largely endorses incumbents

The Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce on Monday threw its support behind 16 Democrats and 12 Republicans in its first batch of 2018 political endorsements.
Most of the endorsements from the group, one of the biggest and most influential business organizations in the state, went to incumbents in the state Senate and Assembly.
Of the nine endorsements that didn’t go to incumbents, some went to conservative Republicans, such as former Las Vegas police Deputy Chief Matt McCarthy in Assembly District 23, while others went to liberal Democrats, including progressive activist Howard Watts III in Assembly District 15.
“Nothing is more important to the health of our state than having a business and regulatory climate that helps our economy grow and spurs job creation,” Hugh Anderson, chairman of the chamber’s government affairs committee, said in a statement. “… The Las Vegas Metro Chamber takes its endorsement responsibility very seriously and recommends those candidates who truly understand issues that impact businesses and will stand up for our state’s employers and small businesses.”
The group interviewed nearly 60 candidates for more than three days before the committee voted on the endorsements, according to the announcement.
The group plans more endorsements this summer in legislative and county commission races, as well as contests for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, Nevada Board of Regents, Clark County School Board and Nevada Supreme Court.
The full list of endorsements from the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce includes:
State Senate
Senate District 2 — Mo Denis (Democrat)*
Senate District 10 — Yvanna Cancela (Democrat)*
Senate District 13 — Julia Ratti (Democrat)*
Senate District 16 — Ben Kieckhefer (Republican)*
Senate District 17 — James Settelmeyer (Republican)*
Senate District 20 — Keith Pickard (Republican)
State Assembly
Assembly District 1 — Daniele Monroe-Moreno (Democrat)*
Assembly District 2 — John Hambrick (Republican)*
Assembly District 3 — Selena Torres (Democrat)
Assembly District 7 — Dina Neal (Democrat)*
Assembly District 8 — Jason Frierson (Democrat)*
Assembly District 9 — Steve Yeager (Democrat)*
Assembly District 10 — Chris Brooks (Democrat)*
Assembly District 11 — Olivia Diaz (Democrat)*
Assembly District 13 — Tom Roberts (Republican)
Assembly District 14 — Maggie Carlton (Democrat)*
Assembly District 15 — Howard Watts III (Democrat)
Assembly District 17 — Tyrone Thompson (Democrat)*
Assembly District 19 — Chris Edwards (Republican)*
Assembly District 20 — Ellen Spiegel (Democrat)*
Assembly District 21 — Ozzie Fumo (Democrat)*
Assembly District 22 — Melissa Hardy (Republican)
Assembly District 23 — Matthew McCarthy (Republican)
Assembly District 25 — Jill Tolles (Republican)*
Assembly District 31 — Jill Dickman (Republican)
Assembly District 35 — David Schoen (Republican)
Assembly District 36 — James Oscarson (Republican)*
Clark County Commission
District E — Marco Hernandez (Democrat)
* Denotes incumbent