Las Vegas DMV offices open to long lines after closure

The reopening marks the first time since March 17 that motorists are allowed inside DMV locations to complete transactions.

A customer walks past the DMV at Sahara office on Friday, May 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles offices reopened Monday to long lines following a nearly three-month closure due to the coronavirus.

The reopening marks the first time since March 17 that motorists are allowed inside DMV locations to complete transactions.

“We have long lines of people waiting to be served,” said Kevin Malone, DMV spokesman.

Those who had a driver’s license renewal, a vehicle registration or any other time-sensitive document that lapsed during the closure have 90-day extensions. Those whose document expires between March 16 and June 16 will have 90 days from reopening to take care of their transaction. Those whose document falls within 30 days after June 16 have 60 days to complete their transactions.

“The DMV will not be offering appointments through our website for at least the week of June 15,” Malone said. “The staff has been rescheduling customers with previous appointments and there are no slots available.”

Malone stressed that if motorists are legally able to drive that they should delay their visit to a DMV office for at least 30 days. Checking to see if a transaction can be carried out online or at a kiosk is also recommended.

“Right now, we want to serve those who have no license or ID at all, no license plates at all and the elderly, disabled and military,” Malone said. “The extensions on expired driver’s licenses and other documents are in effect.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.