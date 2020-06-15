Las Vegas DMV offices open to long lines after closure — VIDEO

The reopening marks the first time since March 17 that motorists are allowed inside DMV locations to complete transactions.

People wait in line at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles at 8250 West Flamingo Road, which opened for the first day since coronavirus shutdowns on Monday, June 15, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

A shield to prevent coronavirus spread is between employees and customers at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles at 8250 West Flamingo Road on Monday, June 15, 2020 in Las Vegas. The DMV opened for the first time in months since coronavirus shut it down. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

One persone waiting in line at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles at 8250 West Flamingo Road ordered McDonald's delivery while waiting in line on Monday, June 15, 2020 in Las Vegas. The lines were extremely long on the first day the DMV has been open in months. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Zulue Caldera, right, brought a chair for the long wait to fix her drivers license at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles at 8250 West Flamingo Road on Monday, June 15, 2020 in Las Vegas. Caldera said she had been waiting since 7:30 p.m. at 2 p.m., and she wasn't yet halfway through the line. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

An employee wears a face shield, mask and gloves while working at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles at 8250 West Flamingo Road on the first day it has opened since coronavirus shutdowns on Monday, June 15, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Some patrons wore masks while others refrained at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles at 8250 West Flamingo Road on Monday, June 15, 2020 in Las Vegas. The DMV opened for the first time since coronavirus shut it down. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

A sign asks patrons to move to the main lobby at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles at 8250 West Flamingo Road as the facility reopened for the first day since coronavirus shutdowns on Monday, June 15, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles at 8250 West Flamingo Road recommends social distancing as it reopens for the first day in months on Monday, June 15, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

People near the finish line after long wait times at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles at 8250 West Flamingo Road as it opened for the first day since coronavirus shutdowns Monday, June 15, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

A sign at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles at 8250 West Flamingo Road recommends using DMV Kiosks as the facilities reopened following coronavirus shutdowns on Monday, June 15, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles offices reopened Monday to long lines following a nearly three-month closure due to the coronavirus.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers and DMV staff were handing out bottles of water to those waiting in line in the 100-degree heat.

DMV staffers also were asking those in line what transaction they needed to carry out and alerted them if their business could be handled online or at a kiosk.

One customer told a DMV employee that despite seeing lines she still came to the Henderson office to attempt to do her transaction. The staffer flailed his arms and shouted, “Why,” and then convinced the woman to do her transaction at one of the on-site kiosks.

Those who had a driver’s license renewal, a vehicle registration or any other time-sensitive document that lapsed during the closure have 90-day extensions. Those whose document expires between March 16 and June 16 will have 90 days from reopening to take care of their transaction. Those whose document falls within 30 days after June 16 have 60 days to complete their transactions.

“The DMV will not be offering appointments through our website for at least the week of June 15,” said Kevin Malone, DMV spokesman. “The staff has been rescheduling customers with previous appointments and there are no slots available.”

Henderson resident Hassan Dadkhah was standing at the back of an approximately 100-person line Monday. He said he lost his license several weeks ago and had no choice but to try his luck at getting inside.

“It’s been relatively easy (not having his license) because I didn’t have any issues. Maybe I got lucky,” Dadkhah said. “I wanted to make sure I was here to do the first day it was open, because I couldn’t do it online.”

Dadkhah said he was expecting a line at the DMV, as he’s experienced them in the past on a normal day.

“I’m never surprised to see a line at the DMV,” Dadkhah said laughing.

There were social distancing markers in place, with blue strips of tape marking 6-foot increments. The majority of those in line adhered to the protocols.

Despite the enhanced safety measure, Dadkhah was a little uneasy being around so many people.

“I’m a little bit worried, but I’m trying to keep my distance,” Dadkhah said. “There’s always a concern, but at least they’re trying to eliminate that by not allowing you to wait inside.”

Malone stressed that if motorists are legally able to drive that they should delay their visit to a DMV office for at least 30 days. Checking to see if a transaction can be carried out online or at a kiosk is also recommended.

“Right now, we want to serve those who have no license or ID at all, no license plates at all and the elderly, disabled and military,” Malone said. “The extensions on expired driver’s licenses and other documents are in effect.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.