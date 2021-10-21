Las Vegas executive faces voter fraud charges in 2020 election

The Nevada attorney general’s office filed charges against a Las Vegas business executive, accusing him of voting in his late wife’s name in 2020.

A poll worker hands a voter a sticker showing that she has voted as another poll worker drops the ballot into the ballot box at Eileen B. Brookman Elementary School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas business executive is facing two voter fraud charges related to the 2020 election, the attorney general’s office announced Thursday.

Donald Kirk Hartle, 55, faces felony counts of voting more than once in the same election and voting using another person’s name.

“Voter fraud is rare, but when it happens it undercuts trust in our election system and will not be tolerated by my office,” Attorney General Aaron Ford said in a statement. “I want to stress that our office will pursue any credible allegations of voter fraud and will work to bring any offenders to justice.”

Both charges carry a possible prison term of up to four years and a fine of up to $5,000.

Hartle, the CFO of the Ahern family of companies, is accused of voting under the name of his late wife, Rosemarie Hartle, who died in 2017.

A lawyer for the Ahern family of companies could not immediately be reached for comment.

The state began investigating an allegation of a vote being cast in Rosemarie Hartle’s name last year. The case of her vote was highlighted by the Nevada Republican Party at the time.

“Kirk was surprised to find that his late wife Rosemarie Hartle, a Republican, cast a ballot in this year’s election despite having passed away in 17’,” the party tweeted.

The handwriting on Rosemarie Hartle’s ballot was a match for what Clark County had on record, a county spokesman told the Las Vegas Review-Journal last year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

